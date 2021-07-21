Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

KROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,452. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

