KeyCorp Comments on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

NYSE PNW opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

