KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.73 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.