Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

KIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

KIN stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

