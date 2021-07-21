Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 345,854 shares of company stock worth $1,725,924. 53.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

