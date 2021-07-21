KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

