Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

