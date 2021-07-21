KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNYJY. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. 23,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

