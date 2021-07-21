Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

