Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.65 ($92.53). 25,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.24. Krones has a 52 week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52 week high of €82.90 ($97.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.