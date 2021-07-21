LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Neutral

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.