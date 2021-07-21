Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $607.09 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

