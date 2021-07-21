Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LE traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

