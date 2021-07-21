Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.27-1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 2,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

