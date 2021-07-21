Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.14 and last traded at C$19.89. Approximately 135,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 127,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.
LGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.07.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
