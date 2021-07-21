Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.14 and last traded at C$19.89. Approximately 135,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 127,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.

LGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.07.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$50.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.8890526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.