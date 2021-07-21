Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Lazard worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $58,552,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

