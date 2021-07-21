Leuthold Group LLC Invests $376,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 82,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,186. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

