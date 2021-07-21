Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,473. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

