Leuthold Group LLC Sells 661 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. 4,114,948 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

