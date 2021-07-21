Leuthold Group LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

FXC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,801. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.