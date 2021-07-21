Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Sells 5,600 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

