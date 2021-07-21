Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus Buys 150,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

BX stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.