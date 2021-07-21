Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 5%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.84 and last traded at $118.84. Approximately 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

