Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,217 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In related news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,936. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

