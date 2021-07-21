Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 237.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $117,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.01. 26,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,720. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

