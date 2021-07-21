loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 199,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

