loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 199,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

