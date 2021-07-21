Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0535 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1.12 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,255,487 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.