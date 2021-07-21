Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Catalent were worth $72,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,194,186 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

