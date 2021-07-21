Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $46.35 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 237.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 311,152 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director R. Hewitt Pate purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

