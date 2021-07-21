Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $60,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AtriCure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,094 shares of company stock worth $7,511,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

