Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $64.85 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.80% of WNS worth $64,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in WNS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

