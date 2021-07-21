Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,043 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $51,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

