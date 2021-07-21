Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,925 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.54% of National Vision worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

