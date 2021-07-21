Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 25,070,000 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.