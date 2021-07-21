Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s 4th Largest Position

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. 36,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,250. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.78. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

