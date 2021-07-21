Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 20079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

