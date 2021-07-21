Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $324.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.06. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

