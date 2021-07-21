LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

