Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 14,154,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,301,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

