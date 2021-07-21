Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

