MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $1.51

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00004752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.27 million and $150,207.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

