MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNSB. Stephens began coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

