Man Group plc Acquires 12,810 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

