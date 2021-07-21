Man Group plc Acquires 38,437 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,209,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

