Man Group plc Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Medifast were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medifast by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $277.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.90. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.