Man Group plc Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

