Man Group plc Has $12.05 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

