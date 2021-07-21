Man Group plc Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.42% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

