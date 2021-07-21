Man Group plc Purchases 7,778 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

